Inter, Conte won't risk Brozovic against Cagliari; Young set for debut?

Juventus, meanwhile, will take on Napoli away from home. In other words, it won't be an easy game for the Bianconeri, and an Inter win would put even more pressure on them to succeed on Sunday evening.

Therefore, the game against Cagliari is very important for Conte's men. As reported by Sky Italia ( via FCInterNews.it ), the manager won't risk Brozovic, who's struggling with an injury. Furthermore, he will have to deal with the absence of Candreva (suspended).





For more news, visit our homepage. Although Lazaro would slot in well, there is the temptation to immediately rely on the new signing, Young. In the midfield, Valero is set to replace Brozovic.

Following the disappointing 1-1 draw against Lecce last time out, Inter will be looking to bounce back with a win against Cagliari on Sunday afternoon. In fact, now there is a four-point gap up to Juventus in first place, which obviously is something they would like to change.