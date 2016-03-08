Inter, Conte won't start Lazaro in upcoming games
30 September at 19:30New Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro is unlikely to play against either Barcelona or Juventus, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte isn’t considering starting the 23-year-old Austrian until after the point in October where the Nerazzurri’s calendar begins to ease up in terms of opponent difficulty.
The 50-year-old Italian isn’t fully convinced by the player so far and so that leaves Lazaro lower down in Conte’s list of players to play in his position.
Lazaro joined Inter from Hertha Berlin earlier this summer in a deal worth over €20 million, but so far Conte hasn’t given the player his league debut, only substituting him on against Slavia Prague in the Nerazzurri’s Champions League opener, which they drew disappointingly 1-1.
Last season the 23-year-old was strong for Hertha, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 34 appearances for the German club.
Apollo Heyes
