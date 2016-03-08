Inter continue to dream about Vidal: Barcelona open to sale
05 August at 22:30Inter's transfer market continues to evolve around Antonio Conte's requests, as the club want to satisfy their new manager ahead of his first season. In addition to their search for a striker, a midfielder is also in sight.
The Nerazzurri are looking to replace Joao Mario and Borja Valero, and the dreams are many, including Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic. However, negotiations for both of them are tough, and thus a move doesn't seem too likely.
However, in a recent press conference, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde came to Inter's aid, declaring that they could do with some offloading in the midfield department. Words that could help start negotiations.
"In midfield, we have many players and we will have to understand the situation. Vidal? This year there will be more competition in the middle," he stated, hinting at a departure for the Chilean.
