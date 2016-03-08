Inter continue to dream of Barca’s Vidal
20 January at 17:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have continued to dream about signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been linked with the Chile international since the summer transfer window where manager Antonio Conte is eager to once again work with the player with whom he enjoyed relative success during his time as Juventus manager.
Vidal was looking set to leave the Catalan-based club but things have changed drastically in the recent past where a new manager has been appointed who is entirely not convinced about letting the central midfielder leave in the mid-season transfer window.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy has not given up hopes of signing Vidal in the ongoing transfer window despite Barca’s resistance.
The 32-year-old has been with the current Spanish champions since the summer of 2018 when he moved from German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
