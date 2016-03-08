Inter continue to monitor Milinkovic-Savic
13 December at 23:30Inter has not given up on its pursuit for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian is still the first name to reinforce the midfield next summer, as reported by Calciomercato.
SMS won't come cheap, with Lazio president Lotito still maintaining his 80 million euro value. Inter however, plan to recoup a vast majority of money from their existing loans.
Mauro Icardi is expected to be reimbursed by Paris St. Germain for 70 million whilst Ivan Perisic will be looking to make his Bayern move permanent, for a some of around 15 million.
It does not stop there for Inter, with Joao Mario excelling in Moscow, and looking to sign a permanent deal worth around 16 million with Lokomotiv. Raja Nainggolan has been enjoying his return to Cagliari, and Inter will be aiming to secure just over 12 millions for him.
And finally there is the Brazilian sensation Gabigol. Fresh of his double winners with Flamengo in the Copa final, Inter will most likely pocket 20-25 millions for his signature.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments