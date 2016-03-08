Inter continue to monitor two Barcelona stars

Serie A giants Inter are monitoring two Barcelona players this summer and want to add to their midfield, apart from looking for a striker.



Romelu Lukaku now doesn't seem a possibility for Inter now, as Juventus continue to negotiate with Manchester United to bring the Belgian to Turin and send Paulo Dybala to United.



Tuttosport claim that Inter are also focusing on Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal and Beppe Marotta is waiting for the last few days of the transfer window to try and sign one of these two players.



Joao Mario and Borja Valero are continuously linked with a nerazzurri exit this summer.



