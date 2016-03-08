Inter continue to observe former Man United defender

26 October at 14:50
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have continued their pursuit of league rivals Parma defender Matteo Darmian.

The 29-year-old has recently joined the Gialloblu on a five-year deal from English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the summer.

However, as per the latest development, the Milan-based club—who have been linked with the Italy international in the past as well—are continuously observing the player’s performances for his new club.

Darmian left the Manchester-based club after spending four below par seasons in the Premier League.

