Inter continue to observe former Man United defender

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have continued their pursuit of league rivals Parma defender Matteo Darmian.The 29-year-old has recently joined the Gialloblu on a five-year deal from English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the summer.However, as per the latest development , the Milan-based club—who have been linked with the Italy international in the past as well—are continuously observing the player’s performances for his new club.Darmian left the Manchester-based club after spending four below par seasons in the Premier League.