Inter continue to press for Chiesa
14 December at 20:35Fiorentina-Inter is a match rich in content and context between past and present. This time around though, it is impossible not to mention that Federico Chiesa who, like Tonali and Zaniolo, is one of the purest Italian talents, sought and disputed by the big names in our league and beyond .
The two teams will meet on Sunday on match day 16 of the Serie A calendar and it will be a prime time for Inter director Beppe Marotta to lay some serious ground work in pursuit of this target (via Calciomercato).
The farewell to Fiorentina, in fact, is getting closer and closer: Commisso managed to retain his leader for a season, setting his feet last summer so as not to appear in the Tuscan square with a heavy original sin.
It is unlikely now however that Federico will stay in Florence, with the club struggling to gain momentum in the league, there is only so long Chiesa will want to stick around at a club not meeting his own personal ambition.
With only 16 points in 15 games, 7 seasonal defeats. The dreams of Commisso, therefore, clash with Federico's ambitions. It is not secret that it will be a fight between the two leading clubs in Italy this season, Inter and Juventus.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments