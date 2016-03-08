Inter, contract renewals are ready for important duo

The San Siro side had already promised the full-back a renewal back in March, which was completed in August. There will be a slight adjustment to the salary, as it will increase from €1.7m to €2.2m plus bonuses, according to FCInterNews.it.

The report claims that one year will be added to the contract length, meaning that it will expire in the summer of 2022 rather than 2021. In the coming days, the official announcement will be made.

On the agenda, furthermore, is also the renewal of Handanovic. Just like D'Ambrosio, the report continues, the goalkeeper will extend his deal for one more year until 2022. After months of rumours, therefore, the news will soon be announced by the club.

​September will be the month of renewals at Inter. In fact, the Nerazzurri have prepared two contract renewal for two important players: D'Ambrosio and Handanovic, two pillars of Antonio Conte's side.