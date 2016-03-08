Inter, contract renewals are ready for important duo

04 September at 21:30
​September will be the month of renewals at Inter. In fact, the Nerazzurri have prepared two contract renewal for two important players: D'Ambrosio and Handanovic, two pillars of Antonio Conte's side.
 
The San Siro side had already promised the full-back a renewal back in March, which was completed in August. There will be a slight adjustment to the salary, as it will increase from €1.7m to €2.2m plus bonuses, according to FCInterNews.it.
 
The report claims that one year will be added to the contract length, meaning that it will expire in the summer of 2022 rather than 2021. In the coming days, the official announcement will be made.
 
On the agenda, furthermore, is also the renewal of Handanovic. Just like D'Ambrosio, the report continues, the goalkeeper will extend his deal for one more year until 2022. After months of rumours, therefore, the news will soon be announced by the club.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.