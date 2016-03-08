Inter could face competition for Conte from Milan
30 March at 17:15According to what has been reported by Libero, it is not just Inter Milan who are interested in eventually replacing their current head coach with former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte.
The Italian newspaper suggests that AC Milan are also interested in having Conte lead the club forward; after reports suggest that Gennaro Gattuso could leave the club if he does not help Milan qualify for the Champions League this season. Milan have won just two of their last four games; leading some people to believe that the good form since Christmas has expired and now it could go down right to the wire.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments