Inter could move for Man Utd midfielder in January

Serie A giants Inter could reportedly look to move for Nemanja Matic in the upcoming January transfer window.



Matic joined United from Chelsea in the summer of 2017 under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho and helped them finish second in the league in his first season. Since then, the Serbian's form has faded and he isn't seen as a first team regular by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



FCInterNews claim that Inter want to replace Borja Valero in January as they had failed to sell him this past summer. If United are open to letting Matic leave in Janaury, Inter would likely make a move to sign the former Chelsea man.



