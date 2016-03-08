Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly looking to make a move to Colombia's Tottenham Hotspur target Wilmar Barrios.The midfielder was good for Colombia in last month's FIFA World Cup and he featured for Jose Pekerman's men in the Round of 16 game, which saw England knock Colombia out on penalties.Corriere della Sera state that Inter are looking to move for Barrios, amidst links with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.With Arturo Vidal now off to Barcelona and the nerazzurri also after Luka Modric, they feel that Barrios could be a fine alternative to the Croatian midfielder and he is contracted to Boca Juniors till the summer of 2021.He is known as the 'Colombian N'Golo Kante' in South America and the 24-year-old has also been linked with moves to Chelsea and Everton.Kaustubh Pandey