Inter could offer discount to Real Madrid for Icardi
18 March at 16:35Serie A giants Inter are reportedly willing to offer Real Madrid a discount in their chase for Mauro Icardi.
The Argentine has been at loggerheads with Inter over the last few weeks about an ongoing row surrounding a new contract. He was stripped off captaincy and has been posting cryptic messages on the social media.
AS believe that Real Madrid have been in contact with chiefs at Inter Milan about a possible move for the striker and the nerazzurri could offer them a discount if they move for him.
Icardi's current release clause is of 110 million euros, but Inter don't seem to be keen on handing him a new deal, states the report. They prefer offloading him to balance their books and replace him.
Real are keen on signing a striker with Harry Kane also touted to be a target.
Go to comments