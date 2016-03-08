Inter continue to dream about Luka Modric and are also looking at other high profiles for the midfield. However, in the meantime, Piero Ausilio is working to offload a few players.

To give Luciano Spalletti the top players needed to support Marcelo Brozovic, someone has to leave Inter. In addition to Joao Mario, who's been on the market for a while, Matias Vecino and Roberto Gagliardini are also candidates to leave this summer.

As Inter have received constraints on their UEFA list for Champions League, which in short is complex, it's expected that Vecino and Gagliardini could be left out, but one of them could also leave the club.

Between the two, Vecino is more likely to depart, as he's in the sights of Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea. However, there have been no offers so far, and Inter are asking for €30-35m.