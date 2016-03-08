



Yann Karamoh could leave Inter in the next 24 hours. It's not a coincidence that this timeframe coincides with the end of the transfer window in France and Germany, where the former Caen man is most in demand.

The young striker/winger joined the Nerazzurri last summer from the Ligue 1 side, but struggled to get playing time despite looking promising in the few minutes he got on the pitch.

With Inter loading up their attack - especially the wings - with the arrivals of Matteo Politano and Keita Balde, as well as Lautaro Martinez, someone like Karamoh has slipped down the pecking order.

Saint-Etienne, who nearly got him last summer before Inter stole in, are interested as well as Mainz, Spartak Moscow and Schalke.

Les Verts need a striker, since Jonathan Bamba left for Lille in the summer (and was on target with a brace at the weekend against Guingamp) and their attacking situation is none too promising.

Karamoh would also free up a place in Inter’s Champions League list, something of considerable importance as the Nerazzurri await the draw for Europe’s elite competition.