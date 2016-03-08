Inter could send Icardi out on loan; but not to Juve
30 August at 10:30
Mauro Icardi's future is yet to be defined. However, four days ahead of the closing of the transfer window, an important news update has arrived from Sky Italia.
Yesterday, as the report claims, there was direct contact between Beppe Marotta and Icardi's agent/wife Wanda Nara. The latter is trying in every way to convince her husband to evaluate a departure from the Nerazzurri.
In this sense, Inter are even willing to let the player leave on a season-long loan, if it helps convince the Argentine striker that he should leave this summer. However, a loan move to Juventus won't materialize.
As Sky Italia adds, Inter have no intention of strengthening a direct competitor for the Scudetto, and especially not Juventus. The latter, in fact, will have to pay full price for Icardi if they really want to sign him.
The likely options, therefore, are Monaco and Napoli, as Sky continues. The two have offered €65m for the player's services, which Inter are ready to accept.
