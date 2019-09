"I had some doubts, but then I studied him and I must admit that we are looking at an attacker with a certain future. Conte is an absolute phenomenon, if Lautaro follows him, he can become a great champion," Crespo stated.

In an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, former Inter striker Hernan Crespo spoke about Lautaro Martinez, who has impressed many at the start of the season.