Inter, Curva Nord: 'We are against Icardi for the sake of Inter'
11 May at 14:45Inter Milan's Curva Nord has commented further on the Mauro Icardi situation at the club and have published a statement in response to it.
"Only 3 are missing. Three races to reconfirm ourselves in the Champions League, 9 points to finish the season in the best way. It was a troubled football yearbetween executive changes, blunt tips and blurred stars. The return to the Champions League, lived in a fluctuating way between the illusion and the initial lust and the inexorable fading away and losing oneself later; then the Europa League, almost absent-mindedly lost on the street. In Italy, on the other hand, apart from the usual crazy underestimation of our local Cup, a league that has never, ever given the impression of being able to take a higher turn than bringing home enough strength.
Nevertheless, at 270 minutes from the end, the ranking sees us in third place, therefore in full run to respect the estimated minimum season. It is very true that it seems like a race at "ciapa no", the roadmap of the first of the class seems in fact a race of sloths, but in the end, the goal is what counts. We, for our part, have tried to give enthusiasm and charge to the environment at every juncture of the season, but it is true that they are 3 points in the last 3 games, the balance certainly not flattering of the last appearances. Not that he first corrected himself, far from it, but after the victory of the derby, he seems to have gone into hibernation , both physically and mentally. We reiterate again that our position against Icardi was an act of love towards the Nerazzurri colors. Many wanted to portray us as destabilizers, but our action was done only in terms of strengthening a team concept that could fall apart at any moment. So, beyond appearances, Inter is and must always be composed of people willing to fight for that shirt . To refuse it, as Icardi did, without then a categorical condemnation on our part, would perhaps have led to much worse within an environment that saw all the rest of the team weakened and de-legitimized ...
We certainly can be proud of what we have done. Because the results are the only recognized goal, but never, never could we accept a team that does not have in its DNA the prerogative before correctness, respect and honor for the values that have their principle in the year 1908. And therefore certain behaviors we find and will always find an impassable wall. And from there you don't pass. We are sorry for the misunderstandings with the public of San Siro, who almost took to cheering on Icardi for the sake of coming against us, but everyone is right that we keep their scale of values close and manifest as best I believe their dignity .
The jersey first of all. We try to live up to it all. Only in this way can we be worthy of the Inter. Ah, but now the team wakes up."
