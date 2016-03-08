Inter, D'Ambrosio: 'Based on our work and our coach, I say we can beat Juve...'
05 October at 00:00Inter defender Danilo D’Ambrosio spoke to Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the Nerazzurri’s upcoming Serie A clash against title holders Juventus.
"There's a growth process, we put the coach's instructions into practice. After Barcelona there's anger and bitterness because we didn't win. We aim to win every game; we don't want to have any regrets. Juve has more than 11 players of a high level, Ronaldo is the star but there is a team behind him that allows Ronaldo to express himself at his best. We're a team that fights for every ball: based on our work and our coach, I say we can do it. Juve and Napoli have won more matches than we have for several years now, that's the gap with them.”
The Nerazzurri, guided by former Juventus and Italy coach Antonio Conte, are currently top of the league table after a perfect starting, winning their first six league games in a row. Juventus are currently two points behind Inter after dropping points to a struggling Fiorentina last month in a frustrating 0-0 draw.
Apollo Heyes
