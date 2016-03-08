Inter, D'Ambrosio reveals why Inter won Milan derby

Inter Milan defeated fierce rivals AC Milan 2-0 in the Milan derby yesterday evening, with defender Danilo D'Ambrosio speaking to the press afterwards to suggest why:



"​We wanted to win the derby, performance and success count and because we never play to draw, just to win. There is the awareness of doing something great, there is the desire to sacrifice oneself. I am happy with the team test, we fought on all cylinders.



"Lazio? It's a team that knows what to do, they have been playing together for a long time, 110% will be needed."