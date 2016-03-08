Inter, D'Ambrosio: The latest on his injury
03 January at 23:35
Inter’s right-back Danilo D’Ambrosio had an MRI of the right thigh for the rectus femoris muscle, and the latest status of the injury was released on the official Inter website (via Inter worldwide).
The defender was having problems in training over the last few sessions. The tests showed a strained muscle which could rule him out for up to 3 games and Antonio Conte will no doubt feel his absence.
Inter take on Napoli and Atalanta in their final two matches of the first of the Serie A season, and sit joint top with rivals Juventus on 42 points.
With Danilo D'Ambrosio out injured, it is expected that either Antonio Candreva or Valentino Lazaro will start on the right-hand flank for Inter against Gattuso's Napoli on Tuesday.
Anthony Privetera
