Inter, De Paul priority for January
02 December at 11:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified league rivals Udinese’s winger Rodrigo De Paul as their number one target for the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been exploring options to strengthen the squad and as per the latest development, they’ve have identified the 25-year-old as a perfect fit to bolster the squad for the remainder of the season.
The report further stated that Inter’s manager Antonio Conte has rated De Paul very highly and believe he can contribute for the team’s cause in the coming months.
The 25-year-old has been at Udinese since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia for a reported transfer fee of €3 million.
Since then, the Argentina international has represented his current club in 123 matches in all competition where he has scored 19 goals and provided 20 assists.
