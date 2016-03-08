Inter, De Paul won't leave Udinese this month: the reason
08 January at 15:00Inter target Rodrigo De Paul will not leave Udinese this month, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how important the 25-year-old Argentinian midfielder is to the Friulian club, helping them to win their last two games by scoring a goal in each. Premier League side Tottenham considered signing him in the summer, but a deal never materialised, in part due to the high price requested by Udinese.
Inter have been hoping to sign the player this month, the report continues, in order to strengthen their midfield and continue their fight for the league title against Juventus. However, the price requested by club president Gino Pozzo is too high for the Milanese club, forcing them to look elsewhere.
De Paul, who is contracted to the club until 2024, has made 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments