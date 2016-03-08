Inter, de Vrij: 'My goal against AC Milan? It's in the past'

12 April at 17:30
​Stefan de Vrij is ready to return to the field. The Inter defender reiterated this, after explaining it also on social media, in a long interview with Sky Italia, among other things.
 
"I've worked with the team without problems in the last days, so I'm ready to play. I'm available. Frosinone? They are doing well, they won away from home against Fiorentina which is tough.

"They are strong at home, they have the crowd on their side, we have to be ready because it's a fundamental game. We want to return to the Champions League, to finish in the top four.
 
"We try to win all the games, starting from Sunday with Frosinone. We could have done better this season, but the important thing is to finish it well and go to the Champions League.

"My goal in the derby? It was an incredible emotion. We also won the game, so it's a memory that will always remain. However, everything is behind us now, let's look ahead."

