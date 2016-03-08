Inter, de Vrij still not fully fit: the latest on his condition

Stefan de Vrij continues to be cautious about his physical condition, currently injured after he suffered a muscle problem in the warm-up for the Nerazzurri’s game against Lecce. The 27-year-old defender missed both of Inter’s first two games so far this season and almost missed out on both of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers being played by the Dutch national team. De Vrij stayed in Appiano Gentile to recover and train, being forced to train separately to recover without risk.Between Tuesday and Wednesday next week it will be clear if the player will be available to coach Antonio Conte for their next game against Udinese. So far Inter are unbeaten in their first two games of the Serie A campaign, with Conte hoping to fight for the scudetto against his former team Juventus, with whom he helped set up the Bianconeri for their current period of dominance between 2011 and 2014.Apollo Heyes