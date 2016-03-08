Inter, De Vrij: 'The injuries are behind us'
15 April at 18:15Inter Milan are starting to pick up form again at the best time possible, the Nerazzurri having three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five league games. Yesterday, Inter beat Frosinone 3-1 and once again look like favourites to finish in third place come the end of the season.
Speaking to Inter TV, Inter defender Stefan de Vrij said the following:
"We suffered a little after their goal, but we were good especially in the first half, scoring twice and turning the ball around effectively. Now we have a very important match against Roma, a direct match. But from here to the end they will all be fundamental challenges. On a physical level I feel good: I worked for a week with the group, the injuries are behind us.
"If this was the Inter that I imagined? Yes, in the last period in particular we are playing well. We create opportunities, we must get better at closing the game. But I'm happy for the performance."
