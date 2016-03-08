Inter, De Vrij: 'There's still a lot to work on and improve'
30 October at 13:30Inter defender Stefan de Vrij spoke to Italian media outlet InterTV via Calciomercato.com yesterday after the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 victory over Brescia.
"We're happy about this night to be at the top of the standings because we're on the right track. But we realise that there's still a lot to work on and improve: we'll work, looking ahead. Let's think about the next game and continue like this. Playing every three or four days is nice: we players live to play these games; of course, this pace is exhausting but we're happy to be able to play.”
The Nerazzurri are currently two points ahead of Juventus at the top of the league table, but the Bianconeri still have a game in hand. The two teams are set to fight for the Scudetto throughout this season, with Inter coach Antonio Conte looking to beat his former side to the league title. Conte’s team have only lost one game so far this season, against the Bianconeri before the last international break.
