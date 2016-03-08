Inter, de Vrij: 'We know how to hurt Barcelona'

Ahead of the important clash between Barcelona and Inter, Stefan de Vrij spoke to InterTV about the Nerazzurri's chances in the game, declaring that they are full of confidence and know how to hurt the opponents."We have prepared ourselves well, we know how to hurt them. Nothing is impossible, we are here to get a result. We are full of confidence. We have more experience, compared to last year, as well as a new system. I can't wait to challenge De Jong, he's a friend, a great guy and an incredible player," he stated.