Inter, De Vrij: ‘We must concentrate to get back on track”
28 August at 15:50Inter Milan are still looking for their first Serie A win of the season after losing to Sassuolo last weekend and throwing away a two-goal lead to succumb to a 2-2 draw at home to Torino on Sunday.
Speaking to Sky Sport, Stefan de Vrij, who moved from Lazio to Inter on a free transfer this summer, as well as scoring his first goal for his new club against Torino, spoke about the current mood and the desire to move forward:
“We need to look ahead and concentrate on the next match. The last two did not go so well but now that is the past and we must look forward. We have to get going right away against Bologna and remain confident, because we have to be to win games. We know that we have to do on Saturday. The words of Spalletti? What he said will be very useful for the next matches.”
