Inter deal for Keita Balde hinges on Chiesa plan
07 September at 14:00According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Inter’s move for Monaco loanee Keita Balde hinges on their dealings with Fiorentina for Federico Chiesa.
Keita, who used to play for Inter’s league rivals Lazio, joined the club this summer on loan from the Ligue 1 outfit, with an option to buy permanently sitting at a figure of around €35 million.
However, if Inter can eclipse Juventus in the race for Fiorentina starlet Chiesa, who is both Italian and highly talented, they may not be able to justify spending the rest of their money on another attacking player.
Therefore, if Inter move for Chiesa and succeed, Keita will likely return to Monaco permanently, or seek a move elsewhere but if the Old Lady sign Chiesa than Inter may well choose to act upon the option to buy the Senegalese winger.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments