Inter, deal of Chelsea’s Giroud likely to conclude in coming days
14 January at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are confident of concluding the purchase of English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud in the coming days, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and has been linked with a move away after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are increasingly confident of securing Giroud’s signatures in the coming days as they look to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
The report further stated that the World Cup-winning striker will sign a 30-month contract with the Milan-based club worth of €5 million salary per season.
Giroud has been at Chelsea since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of €17 million.
