Inter dealt blow as Real Madrid drop massive hint of Modric stay
07 August at 18:25Serie A giants Inter Milan have been dealt a blow in their chase of Luka Modric as Real Madrid have posted a photo of Luka Modric in the unveiling of their third kit.
Calciomercato have previously reported that Inter already have an offer and an agreement in place for Modric, who is likely to leave Real Madrid this summer.
Real Madrid have unveiled their third kit for next season and while Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos were photographed together, the club's Twitter account posted a photo of only Modric in the third kit.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
