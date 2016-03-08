Inter dealt blow in chase for Dzeko
25 February at 21:45Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly been dealt a blow in the chase of Edin Dzeko, as the Bosnian is now willing to sign a new deal at Roma.
Reports have linked the striker with a move to Inter, with rumors surrounding Mauro Icardi's future pointing to the Argentine's exit from the nerazzurri in the upcoming summer.
Premium Sport report that Dzeko wants to sign a new deal at the giallorossi, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2020.
While no talks have been held about the striker's new possible deal, we have previously reported that Roma are looking to hand a new contract to the former Manchester City man.
This does come as a blow to Inter's hopes of signing him.
The 32-year-old has appeared in 21 Serie A games for the giallorossi this season, scoring seven times and assisting thrice too. He has also scored five times in the UEFA Champions League.
