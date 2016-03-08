Inter decide Radu is the future post-Handanovic

17 April at 14:30
Inter will not pass up Andrei Radu, currently at Genoa on loan from the Milan based side. Inter are set to activate a 12 million buy-back clause for next summer, allowing the youngster to mature in Genoa.
 
Handanovic will be the Inter player at least for another year so the most likely option remains the strongest option remains a new loan to make him play and mature.
 
The Nerazzurri leadership is in agreement and the Genoa goalkeeper, 21, displaying performance levels at a high level.
 
His first in Serie A has brought many important performances that have caught the eyes of several clubs, including Roma.
 
Next month, the negotiating will take place with Genoa and will include discussions on various other youth players (such as Salcedo, who is enjoying a super season in Primavera with Inter.
 
 

