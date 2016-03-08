Inter, decision on Viviano to be made today: the situation
11 February at 10:30Inter will make their decision regarding Italian free agent Emiliano Viviano today, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are concerned about captain and main shot stopper Samir Handanovic. The 35-year-old Slovenian suffered a hairline fracture in his little finger at the end of last month, with Daniele Padelli covering for him in the Nerazzurri’s last two games. Coach Antonio Conte is not convinced by the 34-year-old Italian, however, which is why the Milanese club are looking to sign Viviano.
Viviano, who spent half of last season on loan at SPAL, has been a free agent since September of last year, when his contract expired with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, the report continues. The player carried out his medicals with the Nerazzurri yesterday and the club will decide whether or not to sign him today.
The Nerazzurri’s next two games are against Napoli in the Coppa Italia tomorrow and against Lazio on the weekend.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments