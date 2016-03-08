Inter defender admits 'we must stay out' of Icardi and Nainggolan drama

09 July at 19:30
Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has spoken to Sky Sport about the situations concerning Radja Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi at the club:

"We have to work and make ourselves ready. It will be a long year. Our opposition will all be very competitive, so the expectations will be high. However, the new coach Conte is as he is usually, with a great desire to meet those. I have found he, as always, is transmitting so much enthusiasm and a great desire to the whole group. It is always a pleasure to work with the coach and his staff. I am happy and confident for this season. 

"Already worked with Antonio? The past has nothing to do with it, and applies to everyone. We must prove that we can play in this team. The coach will make his choices, he will also see how we behave in training, in everyday life, in private life: he pays attention to everything. I will behave as I have always done in my career; that is with the utmost professionalism that I can give. We will have to do as we are doing now, giving everything. It will surely be a team that will come off of the field with a sweaty shirt, I can assure you. Then for the rest we'll see.

"Icardi and Nainggolan? They are training with us, but the group will not take a position in the matter that concerns them. We must stay out of these choices. It is up to them and the club."

