Inter defender Bastoni praises Godin: 'He can help us a lot'

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has revealed the positive impact that Diego Godin has had at the club and has praised what he brings to the plate.



Inter were held to a 1-1 draw by PSG in the friendly earlier today as Samuele Longo equalised late in the game. But Inter won the game 6-5 on penalties, winning their second pre-season game.



In an interview that Bastoni gave to the media, he talked about Godin: ''These games serve to put minutes in the legs, it was a very intense challenge from a physical point of view but we are happy with how it ended. Seeing Godin in the field with us was nice, he can help us a lot. We can see that the footprint Conte is giving us is improving day by day."