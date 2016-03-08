Inter defender Bastoni praises Godin: 'He can help us a lot'

27 July at 17:15
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has revealed the positive impact that Diego Godin has had at the club and has praised what he brings to the plate.

Inter were held to a 1-1 draw by PSG in the friendly earlier today as Samuele Longo equalised late in the game. But Inter won the game 6-5 on penalties, winning their second pre-season game.

In an interview that Bastoni gave to the media, he talked about Godin:  ''These games serve to put minutes in the legs, it was a very intense challenge from a physical point of view but we are happy with how it ended. Seeing Godin in the field with us was nice, he can help us a lot. We can see that the footprint Conte is giving us is improving day by day."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.