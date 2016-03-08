Inter defender confirms intentions to stay with Nerazzurri
28 June at 17:45Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni spent the last season on loan at Parma and reports had suggested that he could be on his way out of Milan. However, speaking to reports outside of Inter's HQ, Bastoni clarified things, saying:
"My future? I will start training with Inter, now I will leave a week later we will see. "Cagliari? I have no idea, I'm playing for Inter and I don't think of anything else. I left two days ago after two years without a holiday, now I think to rest and then we see.
"Conte? Surely he is a great coach who has a winning mentality. A chance to stay? Absolutely."
