Inter defender D'Ambrosio 'fears fracture in little toe'; Nerazzurri await scans
13 October at 12:30Inter Milan defender Danilo D'Ambrosio has raised an alarm for concern over his health as the Italian, speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport after playing 90 minutes in Italy's win over Greece last night:
'I took a blow to my right knee, but I fear I fractured the little toe of my left foot. Tomorrow (today, ed) I will do an MRI scan.'
