Inter defender D'Ambrosio 'fears fracture in little toe'; Nerazzurri await scans

13 October at 12:30
Inter Milan defender Danilo D'Ambrosio has raised an alarm for concern over his health as the Italian, speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport after playing 90 minutes in Italy's win over Greece last night:

'​I took a blow to my right knee, but I fear I fractured the little toe of my left foot. Tomorrow (today, ed) I will do an MRI scan.'

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.