Inter defender Milan Skriniar set to sign new long-term deal

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is set to sign a new deal at the club, our correspondent Fabrizio Romano confirms.The Slovakian had already signed a new deal at the club, but it has been awaiting confirmation due to the change in the defender's agent. Clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with him.Romano has confirmed from his Twitter account that Skriniar is now set to sign a new deal at Inter; a one that expires in the summer of 2023.