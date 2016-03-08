Inter defender Miranda: 'I want to go back to Brazil in two years'

Inter defender Joao Miranda has talked about his future at the club and what lies in store for him.Inter have now signed Diego Godin and that could see the nerazzurri stick with a back three of Milan Skriniar, Godin and Stefan de Vrij. Miranda has been linked with a move back to Brazil and may not feature too regularly.In an interview that the defender gave to Gazeta de Povo , he talked about his future and what lies for him.He said: "A return to Coritibia? I root for them, I hope they can return to the top division as soon as possible. Seeing this club as part of the Brazilian Serie A is all I want. I have a lot of affection for this team, I don't hide the fact that I'd like to come back for a season.

"My idea is to return to Brazil in a couple of years. I left very young, I only played Coxa for a year and I would like to do another one. They made me grow as a player, for the respect and gratitude "I have for them I would like to help them return to the big stage.My future? We are negotiating, let's see what happens. It depends on many things. Let's see what happens next week. "