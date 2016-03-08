Inter defender out of Croatia duty with knee injury
08 October at 17:15After being out for about a month until yesterday's clash against SPAL, Sime Vrsaljko seems to have renewed his knee injury, as he was sent back to the club from international duty by coach Zlatko Dalic, who called up Karlo Bartolec instead of the former Atletico man.
The Nerazzurri defender will thus be forced to skip Croatia's matches against England and Jordan. After a promising performance on his return on the pitch, the player will have to begin recovery of his left knee in view of playing in the derby against Milan after the international break.
The 26-year-old joined Inter this summer from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy. So far, he has only appeared in 3 Serie A matches for the club, due to the already mentioned injury, and registered 1 assist yesterday against SPAL.
Vrsaljko is a regular for Croatia's national team, collecting 43 appearances since his debut in 2011. He was also a part of his country's sensational run during this summer's World Cup in Russia, reaching the final and losing against France in Moscow.
