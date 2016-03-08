Inter defender sends warning to Barcelona and Tottenham

Inter defender Sime Vrsaljko spoke to Sky Sport on Thursday ahead of the Nerazzurri Serie A clash against Genoa: "Inter can improve", the former Atletico Madrid star said.



"Now we are playing well and we are looking forward to playing the next games. We need to focus on the next Champions League games and try to qualify for the last-16 stage. After that, we will think about the league."



Can Inter still win the Serie A title?

"We made a few mistakes at the beginning but now we have recovered. Spalletti wants us to play with our style. Play as we know. Against everybody. Including Barcelona. We know we are a strong team, but it's always easier to speak than to do play. The season is still long and now we have to focus on one game at the time. Let's see where we'll be at the end."



What's the minimum target of Inter?

"I'd be happy to win important games and qualify for the Champions League."

