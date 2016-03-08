Inter defender to asses his future in the coming days

Inter defender Joao Miranda will assess his own future in the coming days after his summer success at the Copa America.



Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Miranda said, "I tried to turn off the phone to focus on the national team. Now I will start to analyze the proposals and see what will happen in the coming days ".



The Brazilian is under contract until June 2020, but the new coach Antonio Conte has indicated the player is not part of his project.



Miranda also had the chance to talk about his engagement with the Seleçao after having just conquered the Copa America.



"I believe that regardless of age, a player who deserves to be in the Brazilian national team must be there: for technical and physical quality, for all the support the Seleçao needs.



“We can't talk about age because we have important competitions ahead of us. Play who will be in better condition, be it young or more experienced,” said Miranda.



“I believe that, physically and technically, I can still be there. I don't see myself outside the Brazilian national team ”, said the Brazilian.



