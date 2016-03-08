Inter defender Vrsaljko removed from Serie A squad list; Cedric comes in

01 February at 22:45
Inter Milan have submitted their squad list for the remainder of the Serie A season, with the notable absence of Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko - replaced by new signing Cedric Soares, who recently joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Premier League club Southampton.

Vrsaljko, therefore, cannot be utilised for Inter's 17 remaining Serie A games; leaving him to waste away until the summer - when the club can cash in on the former Atletico Madrid man. Vrsaljko has been linked with a return to Atletico, as well as Premier League clubs reportedly being keen on the Croatian.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.