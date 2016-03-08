Inter defender Vrsaljko removed from Serie A squad list; Cedric comes in

Inter Milan have submitted their squad list for the remainder of the Serie A season, with the notable absence of Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko - replaced by new signing Cedric Soares, who recently joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Premier League club Southampton.Vrsaljko, therefore, cannot be utilised for Inter's 17 remaining Serie A games; leaving him to waste away until the summer - when the club can cash in on the former Atletico Madrid man. Vrsaljko has been linked with a return to Atletico, as well as Premier League clubs reportedly being keen on the Croatian.

