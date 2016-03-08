Inter define summer transfer budget plans for Conte
21 May at 10:05Serie A giants Inter Milan have defined their summer transfer budget plans for Antonio Conte- the man who is set to take over reins at the club from next season.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano had reported yesterday that Conte is set to take over from Luciano Spalletti next season. While Juventus were interested in their former manager, but the divorce with Massimiliano Allegri did not change Inter's plans about getting the Italian in.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that the way the Serie A season finishes at the weekend will say a lot about how Conte starts.
How Inter perform at the last day of the season will go a long way in deciding whether they finish inside the top four or not. If they do, Inter will get a bigger budget than 50 million euros in the summer.
If they don't 50 million euros is a guaranteed figure anyway. Conte will be given the freedom to make the team his own. Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko and Danilo as seen as targets that the club club will pursue.
