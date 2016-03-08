Inter director Ausilio assures they haven't started any transfer business yet

06 June at 15:45
Inter sporting director, Piero Ausilio, answered questions on his sides transfer market after a dinner in Milan last night.
 
“If we are building a less crazy but strong Inter? We have not even started. Many agents here? They are all in Milan the agents".
 
The sporting director was intercepted as he climbed in the car together with Tullio Tinti, the agent of Alessandro Bastoni and Eder - followed along with Montipò - all possible counterparts in the operation to bring Nicolò Barella into the Nerazzurri.
 
It is rumoured Cagliari would request €35 million plus the aforementioned players to secure Barella.
 
 
 

