Inter director Ausilio in London for target meetings
17 November at 13:00With many free agents looming on the market this January, Inter's transfer directors have been keeping a keen eye on particular players in the Premier League. In fact, when there is six months left of a player's contract, other clubs are allowed to officially negotiate a deal.
According to Spurs-web Inter director Piere Ausilio was spotted in London this week during the international break and was said to have met with Spurs and Chelsea over the potential signings of Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen, and Toby Alderweireld.
The Daily Mail is also reporting that Ausilio travelled to London this week to target Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as well as the North London trio.
It remains to be seen how the market will look for the Nerazzurri, but it's clear that manager Antonio Conte has asked the management to reinforce the squad ahead of the second half of the season.
Anthony Privetera
