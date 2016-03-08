Inter director hints at Marotta deal

14 November at 12:30
Giuseppe Marotta at Inter is very close to happening. As anticipated by Calciomercato.comthe former CEO of Juventus is ready to start from the Nerazzurri. A matter of weeks and the official press release will arrive.

Inter director Alessandro Antonello spoke to Sole 24 Ore about the potential arrival of Marotta.

"Anyone who can contribute to our project to reach the goals we set ourselves is welcome. Marotta is a great manager, at this stage we have to wait until there are signatures we cannot say that things are done," he said.

 

