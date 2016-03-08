Inter director in London to discuss Lukaku deal; the situation
11 July at 19:30Inter Milan appear to be edging closer to a deal for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku, who looks as though he is coming to the end of his spell with the Red Devils, is viewed as the Nerazzurri's top target for the summer and the club are ready to spend big to gift the Belgian to new head coach Antonio Conte ahead of the 2019/20 Serie A season.
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is in London today, at the offices of the Premier League club, to discuss a deal, with it looking as though the club are prepared to make an offer of around 70 million euros, spread across three installments, with the first payment larger than the other two.
Meanwhile, on United's pre-season tour in Australia, Lukaku is training separately from the rest of the group but is doing a gym and bike session instead; perhaps suggestive of the player's will to leave the club and join Conte at Inter, a coach who he himself says he wants to play under.
